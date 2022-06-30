433 pairs break most couples eating single piece of spaghetti record

Upgrade Estate brought people together breaking the record for the most couples eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously in Ghent, Belgium, on 13 May 2022.

The housing association creates and manages homes for students, young professionals and growing businesses with a strong focus on connecting people.

Early on in their business endeavours, the housing provider used to host spaghetti nights in their first building and wanted to renew this tradition after the pandemic, with the goal of reconnecting.

Eating a shared piece of spaghetti as a pair, before the pasta breaks or leads the two participants lips to meet, is known as an ‘Italian Kiss’.

The gesture is most recognizable in Disney’s film Lady and the Tramp.

The record attempt was held at Flanders Expo, the second biggest venue in Belgium where stakeholders gathered together for the first time since the pandemic.

The venue was decorated with lights and dinner tables to give it a romantic look, perfect for recreating this famous gesture.

Before entry, a counting system was put in place to account for the people taking part in the record attempt.

For the attempt to be valid, the spaghetti couldn’t break between two participants (meaning they had to kiss) and the single piece would have to be consumed by both within 30 seconds.

Spaghetti is an important connector for Upgrade Estate, with the tenants of their student buildings connecting through ‘spaghetti nights’, allowing them to make friends in a light-hearted way and develop a network for life.

So, it was important that once in-person events were allowed again, to have their stakeholders experience this special form of connection.

After the start signal from the Guinness World Records adjudicator, all participants placed the piece of spaghetti in their mouths and began eating at the same time.

The record attempt was successful with 433, beating the previous record set in Paris with 125 pairs.

Spaghetti has always been the common thread running through everything we do. At Upgrade Estate, it’s all about bringing people together and connecting them. Heleen Gistelinck, Marketing and Management Assistant, Upgrade Estate

The event featured music by Gabriel Rios, who also took part in the record attempt.

After the record was verified, the Guinness World Records certificate were awarded to Upgrade Estate’s co-CEOs Nele and Koenraad.

As the record guidelines stipulate that food cannot be wasted, the remaining spaghetti was consumed by all participants.

Does your brand have what it takes to set a Guinness World Records title and create buzz? Visit our Business Solutions page to find out how we can help or contact us.