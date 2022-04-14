Florida man watches Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times to break record

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022.

That’s a total runtime of 720 hours, or 30 days.

Ramiro previously achieved this record in 2019 with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame, but it was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

This time, the record-breaking cinephile was Not Going Home.

Even though he knew about Arnaud’s attempt and was expecting the news, Ramiro was "a little bit disappointed" when he found out his record had been broken.

He decided to attempt the record again in honour of his grandmother Juany, who passed away in 2019 before she could see Ramiro earn his Guinness World Records title.

"She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder," he said.

Before Ramiro first broke this record, it was held by Joanne Connor (Australia), who watched Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times in early 2019. A few months later, Ramiro shattered the record with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame.

After then losing the record to Arnaud Klein, Ramiro decided to break it again by another huge margin.

"If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it." – Ramiro Alanis

In order for each viewing to be successfully counted towards the record total, the movie must be watched independently of any other activity. That means Ramiro couldn’t look at his phone, take a nap, or even go to the bathroom whilst the movie was running.

This is something Ramiro learned the hard way when he first achieved the record, as 11 of his viewings were disqualified due to bathroom breaks being taken.

The film must be watched to completion each time, including all of the credits. Ramiro was already used to doing this though, as every Marvel fan knows not to leave before the post-credits scene.

In addition to every ticket stub being submitted as evidence, a statement was taken from a theatre attendant after each viewing to confirm that Ramiro was watching the film throughout.

Ramiro watched back-to-back screenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home for three months until movie theatres stopped showing it. For the first few weeks, he watched five screenings every day. That’s a total runtime of 12 hours 20 minutes!

Those late-night viewings were the hardest part of this record attempt for Ramiro, who said he experienced headaches after having already watched the movie four times during the day.

Additionally, juggling other priorities in life and “trying to stay put mentally with work, family and the attempt” was a big challenge he faced.

As a personal trainer, exercising at the gym is one of Ramiro's biggest passions, however, this was another sacrifice that had to be made. When Ramiro last attempted this record, he lost 16 lb (7.25 kg) of muscle.

After so many viewings, Ramiro can now "pretty much recite the dialogue along with the movie", which he did out loud during the final screening in the empty cinema, over three months after Spider-Man: No Way Home came out.

Although he didn’t keep track of the exact amount he spent on movie tickets over the course of the attempt, Ramiro estimates the total to be around $3,400 (£2,605).

His contributions have helped the blockbuster gross over $1.89 billion (£1.45 billion), making it the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the sixth-highest of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s huge success is partly owed to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who reprised their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from their respective universes.

Ramiro loves all three Spider-Man actors and despite having met Tom Holland, if he has to choose a favourite, it would be "Andrew Garfield and his redemption arc."

Ramiro has now completed a redemption arc of his own after regaining this record and he hopes to hold onto it for the foreseeable future.