BTS smash yet another record in their home country of South Korea

K-pop band BTS have done it again.

Their record-breaking streak shows no signs of stopping as they secure yet another record, this time for best-selling album (South Korea).

Map of the Soul: Persona, their latest album, has achieved the record by selling 3,399,302 copies in their homeland as of May 2019.

The boy band’s seven-track EP was released on 12 April 2019 and sold 3,229,032 copies in its first month.

This beats the previous record held by South Korean artist Kim Gun-mo's third studio album, Mis-Encounter (1995), which has sold 3.3 million copies in South Korea.

Persona topped charts around the world, including the US Billboard 200 and the UK’s Official Albums Chart. The set debuted at No.1 on the Gaon Album Chart dated 13 April 2019, where it remained for three consecutive weeks.

The hit song featured on the album, Boy with Luv, holds three records on its own. The video debuted with 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours and achieved the Guinness World Records title for most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

They broke their own record for this title, which they set in 2018 with the music video for their single IDOL, which accumulated more than 45 million views during its first day on YouTube.

Boy with Luv also achieved the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

BTS hold a host of social media records such as most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group and most Twitter engagements (average retweets), thanks to their huge fan base self-named the BTS Army.

We can't wait to see what record they break next.

You can find more BTS records in Guinness World Records 2020, out later this year.